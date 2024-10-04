In the weeks leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft, it was seen as a foregone conclusion that the Los Angeles Lakers would select USC guard Bronny James with the No. 55 overall pick. LeBron James had made it known that he would like to play alongside his son, and the Lakers were in prime draft position to be able to take him without having to part with any assets.

There were rumors that Bronny had interest from other teams like the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, but nothing materialized on draft day and he went to the Lakers at No. 55 as planned. But new rumors suggest it almost didn’t happen that way.

In fact, the Warriors reportedly thought about selected Bronny with the No. 52 overall pick after rumors last year that they tried to trade for LeBron, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

He stood next to Pelinka as the Golden State Warriors, who had tried to trade for James last season, weighed whether to take Bronny at No. 52. The Warriors liked Bronny’s skill set and had him on their draft board, sources said. Selecting him ahead of the Lakers, who held the 55th pick, would’ve been a shrewd move — perhaps even to entice James to sign there as a free agent. But ultimately, sources said, the Warriors opted to respect the wishes James had made clear and the Lakers signaled they would grant.

The Warriors easily could have either selected Bronny in the hopes that it would lure James to Golden State next season or tried to force L.A. into a trade to move up three spots. Instead, they drafted Boston College big man Quinten Post.

Post wound up signing a two-way deal with the Warriors and is expected to spend much of the season with their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.

Their decision not to take Bronny, though, shows the type of respect that the league has for LeBron. Despite him never openly asking for other teams to not take Bronny, the Warriors felt it was the more respectful thing to let him fall to No. 55 so the Lakers could make the obvious choice.

Bronny James focused on being himself

It’s going to be difficult for Bronny James to escape the limelight this season, even if he spends much of it with the South Bay Lakers in the G League. That is just part of the territory for the son of one of the greatest players of all time, and his teammate, in LeBron.

Bronny has already seen significant criticism despite the fact that he is yet to take the floor in an NBA or G League game. There are many who feel he didn’t deserve to be drafted at all, even though the Lakers didn’t take him until the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

So the best, and only, thing for Bronny to do this season os focus on staying true to himself and tuning out whatever criticism he can. Eventually, his game will speak for itself. Until then, James spoke about how he is going to remain himself at Lakers Media Day.

