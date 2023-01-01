Lakers Rumors: Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends

The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them.

For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.

Rumors have often flown that the Lakers are on Klay’s list as a potential team to sign with. It was no different in 2019 when reports surfaced that Thompson would listen to an offer from the Lakers if the Warriors did not offer the max. The Warriors did, and Thompson went back to the Bay.

But, now it seems Thompson is back to possibly joining the Lakers when his current contract ends, according to a Western Conference executive, Jack Simone of Heavy.com:

“He could consider it,” a Western Conference executive said. “You know, he grew up with his dad as a player, mostly for the Lakers, so they’re a team he could look to leave for. And he grew up near Portland, so the Blazers, there has been talk he wants to play for them. But really, he is kind of engrained in the Warriors now. He is such a part of that team and the culture, everything he went through with the injuries, and just his whole laid-back attitude and approach. They love him. It would be hard to imagine him actually suiting up in another uniform.”

This isn’t the first time, likely not the last time either, that reports will indicate Thompson’s interest in the Lakers. It’s an easy link because of the history involved, which does not mean it will actually happen.

Thompson is under contract until the end of the 2023-24 season. His ties with the Warriors organization are extremely strong with only a complete rebuild opening the door for his possible exit.

The 2023-24 season is also the final one of LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ contract before a player option for the 2024-25 season.

Unless the wheels fall off the Lake Show, those two players will presumably opt in, creating limited cap room to sign Thompson. However, it is practically impossible to predict the state of the Lakers and the NBA a season and a half from now.

For now, Lakers fans can dust off the pictures of Thompson photoshopped in a Purple and Gold jersey. But, will it actually come true this time around? Only time will tell.

Patrick Beverley breaks down recent struggles on defense

The Lakers have fallen apart on the defensive end, giving up over 120 points in four straight games before beating Orlando last week. Most of it can be attributed to the loss of Anthony Davis, however, Patrick Beverley is not looking to make any excuses.

After a loss to the Heat, he broke down the Lakers’ recent struggles on that side of the ball.

“I mean obviously when your anchor is out Anthony Davis, that puts a lot of pressure on your defense. But you know I mean I’ve always been a fan of, I don’t really like to make excuses. I enjoy everyone in the locker room and I feel like we have enough to win on any given night,” he said. “I don’t know sense of urgency, discipline, mixed with a little IQ, mixed with a little passion and enthusiasm, all that mixed together. At times we do show it. And at glimpses, we don’t and when we don’t we lose.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!