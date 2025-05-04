Lakers Rumors: Why Mark Williams’ Physical Was Failed

Now that the offseason is here for the Los Angeles Lakers, acquiring or signing one or multiple centers is priority No. 1 for Rob Pelinka and Co.

That’s because L.A. thought they had their big man in Mark Williams of the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline after bringing Luka Doncic into town.

By trading away Anthony Davis, it was apparent that Jaxson Hayes could not serve as the team’s lone center if they had any hopes of contending this season. While Hayes certainly played above expectations during the latter stages of the regular season, it was not sustainable in the postseason.

Because of that, Pelinka gave up a considerable amount to bring Williams in by trading Dalton Knecht, an unprotected first-round pick and a pick swap. However, Pelinka and the Lakers wound up pulling out of the trade due to a failed physical by Williams, leaving the team without a starting center.

Now that the season is over, details have emerged about why the Lakers failed Williams’ physical, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The deal was agreed upon the night before the trade deadline, a buzzer-beater by the Lakers’ front office after already successfully negotiating the Doncic deal and the acquisition of Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets in late December. Only Williams never suited up for L.A. He failed the team’s physical examination, and the Lakers “just couldn’t live with what they saw,” a source with knowledge of the subject told ESPN.

Out of a possible 246 career games, Williams has only suited up in 106 for Charlotte with his 44 this past seeing being a career-high. Granted, the Hornets are a tanking team, but health concerns remained with the majority of Williams’ injuries being foot or back related.

It would have been a significant risk to bring in the former Duke Blue Devil, which is why the Lakers pulled out of the deal. Williams definitely could have provided help against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but his ability to play long-term next to Doncic was a concern and something Pelinka did not want to gamble on.

Hornets’ Mark Williams takes victory lap following Lakers’ elimination from playoffs

When the deal was rescinded, it was awkward for both teams welcoming players they initially traded. Mark Williams and his agent spoke out against the Lakers’ physical exam and pleaded their case that he was healthy.

Unfortunately, nothing was done due to the trade deadline passing when the deal was called off. Williams clearly has no love lost for the Lakers as he took a victory lap on social media when L.A. was eliminated in five games by the Timberwolves.

