Lakers Rumors: ‘Zero’ Chance L.A. Pursues Kevin Durant Trade By Offering Anthony Davis

For some time there were rumors of a potential Kyrie Irving trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, but that was thought to have died down following Irving opting in to the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving apparently wanted to finish out his deal in Brooklyn, but that has all blown up now thanks to the report of Kevin Durant requesting to be traded away.

With Durant seemingly on the way out, the door has now opened once again for Irving to find his way out of Brooklyn and back with his former teammate LeBron James on the Lakers. But the Lakers could also have their eye on Durant himself as they try to push back into championship contention.

A deal for Durant would require the team to offer up big man Anthony Davis as there are few more talented players the Nets could bring back in a trade. But according to Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic, there is no chance of a Durant deal to the Lakers for Davis, though there is mutual interest in an Irving deal:

As for the prospect of the Lakers trying to get in on the Durant sweepstakes themselves, perhaps by making Davis available in the process, a source close to the situation put the chances at “zero.” Their focus, it seems, is on Irving. And vice versa.

It has been reported that the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat are the preferred destinations for Durant, and both of those teams can put together very good trade packages for the star wing. It remains the purple and gold who Irving has his eyes on, however.

Of course any deal for Irving would have to include Russell Westbrook, but it is unclear what else the Lakers would have to throw in to the trade to make it happen.

It would seem logical that either or both of Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn would be in the deal along with at least one of the Lakers’ available first-round draft picks in 2027 or 2029. Regardless, the Lakers are focused on getting that deal done which would mark a massive shakeup from last season.

The team has already come to agreements on a couple of young players, but an Irving deal would truly move the needle and possibly launch the Lakers right back in the mix of top championship contenders next season.

Lakers believe they can address shooting in potential Kyrie Irving trade

One area where the Lakers sorely need to improve on from last season is their outside shooting. The team had minimal reliable players capable of consistently knocking down 3-pointers and that is a point of emphasis for the front office this offseason.

The potential Irving trade would not only bring the Lakers one of the most talented players in the NBA, but also someone who can help greatly in that department. Irving is a career 39.3% shooter from deep and has shot 40% or better in five of the last six seasons.

The Lakers believe acquiring Irving will greatly help in addressing their shooting, and there is also the possibility of someone like Seth Curry or Joe Harris also being involved in a potential deal as well.

