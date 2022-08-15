Lakers Schedule Leaks: First Matchup Against Clippers Set For Oct. 20

While the Los Angeles Lakers roster is still a work in progress, the 2022-23 season is just around the corner as leaks of their schedule are beginning to trickle out ahead of the NBA’s upcoming official release.

The Lakers are expected to travel to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, a rare road game for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and L.A. on the holiday.

Additionally, the Lakers learned they will open up the regular season against the Golden State Warriors on the night the defending champions will receive their rings at Chase Center on Oct. 18.

Things won’t get any easier from there as according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers will then return to L.A. for a matchup with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 20:

The first Lakers-Clippers game of the 2022-23 NBA season is scheduled for Oct. 20 at https://t.co/lur8Hbuv0r Arena, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. LeBron James-Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard-Paul George again for first time since Dec. 22, 2020. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2022

The start of the season will not be easy for the Lakers, who know it’s imperative to get off to a good start to avoid a repeat of last year. For that to happen though then the Lakers will need to have a productive training camp and preseason, which is why they reportedly have set a ‘soft deadline’ to trade Russell Westbrook before reporting to camp.

Regardless of who is on the roster though, it will be an intriguing matchup between the two L.A. teams with James, Davis, Leonard and George hopefully all healthy for the first time since 2020.

Even without Leonard, the Clippers still swept the Lakers in the regular season in 2021-22, so there’s no doubt that Darvin Ham’s team will be looking to get some revenge and start off the season on a high note.

Horry jokes that Clippers should hire him if they want to win championship

Even though the Clippers currently look better than the Lakers on paper, winning a championship is the one thing that has alluded that franchise in its history.

With that being the case, Lakers legend and seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry recently joked that the Clippers should hire him if they want to finally get over the hump.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!