Lakers Schedule Leaks: First Matchup Against Clippers Set For Oct. 20
LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard
Marcio Jose Sanchez-AP Photo

Up next

Author

While the Los Angeles Lakers roster is still a work in progress, the 2022-23 season is just around the corner as leaks of their schedule are beginning to trickle out ahead of the NBA’s upcoming official release.

The Lakers are expected to travel to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, a rare road game for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and L.A. on the holiday.

Additionally, the Lakers learned they will open up the regular season against the Golden State Warriors on the night the defending champions will receive their rings at Chase Center on Oct. 18.

Things won’t get any easier from there as according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers will then return to L.A. for a matchup with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 20:

The start of the season will not be easy for the Lakers, who know it’s imperative to get off to a good start to avoid a repeat of last year. For that to happen though then the Lakers will need to have a productive training camp and preseason, which is why they reportedly have set a ‘soft deadline’ to trade Russell Westbrook before reporting to camp.

Regardless of who is on the roster though, it will be an intriguing matchup between the two L.A. teams with James, Davis, Leonard and George hopefully all healthy for the first time since 2020.

Even without Leonard, the Clippers still swept the Lakers in the regular season in 2021-22, so there’s no doubt that Darvin Ham’s team will be looking to get some revenge and start off the season on a high note.

Horry jokes that Clippers should hire him if they want to win championship

Even though the Clippers currently look better than the Lakers on paper, winning a championship is the one thing that has alluded that franchise in its history.

With that being the case, Lakers legend and seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry recently joked that the Clippers should hire him if they want to finally get over the hump.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Danny Green, Lakers

Lakers News: Danny Green Reflects On ‘Roller Coaster’ 2019-20 NBA Season

Even before the 2019-20 NBA season was shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Los…

Russell Westbrook ‘Super Confident’ Lakers Will Make Play-In Tournament

Unlike their dispiriting loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Lakers looked like a much more engaged…
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Jazz ‘Best Team’ In Western Conference

The Los Angeles Lakers topped the Western Conference standings for the early going of the 2020-21 season, but…
Kobe Bryant Says Bill Russell Mentored Him About Managing Teammates

Lakers Video: Kobe Bryant Shared Special Relationship With Bill Russell

The NBA and its legendary players have continued to inspire others to be like them on the court while also motivating…