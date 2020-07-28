Lakers Scrimmage Highlights: JR Smith, Dion Waiters Step Up Vs. Wizards



The Los Angeles Lakers played it safe in their final scrimmage against the Washington Wizards, choosing to rest LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Dwight Howard. Additionally, Markieff Morris debuted but only played the first quarter, while Danny Green and JaVale McGee sat out the second half.

It didn’t matter as the rest of the Lakers roster stepped up, giving them a 123-116 victory over the Wizards to finish out their scrimmages with a 2-1 record.

Defense was the name of the game early on as JaVale McGee denied everything at the rim while Alex Caruso was reading the passing lanes beautifully and finding his teammates for easy buckets in transition.

Kareem Abdul McGee with 2 blocks in the first 2 minutes 🚪 (📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/9MyUlm8nd5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 27, 2020

Caruso had a huge game with 17 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, showing off his overall game and leadership on a shorthanded Lakers team. However the hot hand on the day was undoubtedly JR Smith, who led the Lakers with 20 points while knocking down 6-of-7 from three-point range.

Smith wasn’t the only one feeling it from deep as McGee refused to be left out, knocking down a three of his own.

With so many players out, the Lakers got a chance to give some of their young guys an extended look. Rookie Talen Horton-Tucker got plenty of minutes while two-way players Devontae Cacok and Kostas Antetokounmpo took full advantage of the opportunity.

Not to be left out, Dion Waiters finished with 18 points and 6 assists and really took things over down the stretch, including a final layup to ice the game.

Next for Lakers

With the scrimmages done, the Lakers begin their seeding games with the first taking place on Thursday against the L.A. Clippers, before facing off with the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!