Lakers Season Wins Totals Odds, Tough Schedule Start and a Possible Comeback

The Los Angeles Lakers are approaching the 2024-25 NBA season with a projected win total of 43.5 games, as set by most sportsbooks. This projection places them in the middle tier of Western Conference teams, reflecting a balance between the team’s potential and the uncertainties surrounding their performance.

Over the past three seasons, the Lakers have demonstrated varying levels of success. In the 2023-24 season, they exceeded expectations by winning 47 games, surpassing their preseason over/under total of 45.5. The 2022-23 season saw a similar overperformance, with 47 wins against a projected 45.5. However, the 2021-22 season was disappointing, with only 33 wins compared to a projected 52.5. In the shortened 2020-21 season, they won 42 games out of 72, slightly underperforming their projected 46.5 wins.

Challenging Early Schedule

The Lakers are bracing for a challenging start to the 2024 NBA season, with several factors contributing to potential early-season struggles.

The team’s preseason schedule is grueling, featuring six consecutive road games. This odyssey begins with a weekend in Palm Springs, followed by a trip to Milwaukee, a stopover in Las Vegas, and concluding with back-to-back games in Phoenix and Golden State. Such extensive travel during the preseason could lead to early fatigue among the players, potentially impacting their performance as they enter the regular season.

The Olympic aftermath for the Lakers’ star duo, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, adds to the complexity. Their participation in the Olympics has disrupted their typical off-season routines. While both players have returned to the gym, their preparation has been delayed compared to previous years. Notably, the team has opted not to hold a player-led minicamp, a departure from past practices. There are concerns that the physical toll of the Olympic campaign could manifest in the early stages of the NBA season.

The Lakers’ coaching landscape has completely transformed, with JJ Redick stepping into his first head coaching role. This transition presents its own set of challenges. The players must adapt to a new system, while the coaching staff needs time to familiarize themselves with the team’s personnel. Establishing a cohesive rhythm under new leadership will likely be gradual, potentially affecting the team’s performance in the opening games.

Further compounding these issues is the Lakers’ daunting early-season schedule. The team faces 11 away games out of their first 14 contests, including preseason matchups. Moreover, their initial six regular-season games pit them against teams that made the playoffs or the play-in tournament in the previous year. This combination of factors suggests that the Lakers may experience a slower start than fans might hope for in the 2024 season.

Betting Implications

For those considering betting on the Lakers’ win total, it’s worth noting that the odds slightly favor the under at -115, compared to -105 for the over. This suggests a marginal inclination towards the Lakers potentially underperforming their projected total. The challenging early schedule and potential Olympic fatigue for key players may make betting the over a stressful proposition, especially in the early part of the season.

In the context of the Western Conference, the Lakers’ projection puts them in a similar range to other competitive teams. The Golden State Warriors share an identical projected win total of 43.5, while the Phoenix Suns are set slightly higher at 46.5 wins, and the Los Angeles Clippers come in just below at 42.5 wins. This positioning suggests that oddsmakers view the Lakers as a competitive team but not necessarily a top-tier contender for the upcoming season.

Isaiah Thomas

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas is not ready to hang up his sneakers yet. At 35, the two-time All-Star is determined to return to the NBA and aims to play for another two or three years.

Thomas, the 60th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, began his career with the Sacramento Kings. Since then, he has become a journeyman in the league, playing for several teams, including the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers (twice). In the 2023-24 season, Thomas signed two 10-day contracts with the Phoenix Suns. However, he is now searching for a more stable, guaranteed deal.

Thomas showed he could still make an impact during his first stint with the Lakers in the 2017-18 season. He played 17 games, averaging 15.6 points and 26.8 minutes per contest. In 2021, Thomas returned to the Lakers on a 10-day contract, averaging 9.3 points in four regular season games.

Despite being undersized at 5-foot-9, Thomas has adapted his game to remain effective. He pins defenders on his back, gets the ball up on the rim quickly, can stop abruptly to create space, and makes perimeter defenders pay for going under screens. Thomas remains passionate about the game, comparing his enthusiasm to his childhood. He stated, “I always say that I have the same feeling going to the gym now that I did when I was a kid. I know it’s time to try to find something else when that goes away.”

While it’s uncertain if Thomas will join the Lakers for a third time, his determination suggests that his NBA journey may not end.