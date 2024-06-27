Lakers Select Dalton Knecht With 17th Overall Pick In 2024 NBA Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers came into the 2024 NBA Draft with two picks, one in the first round at No. 17 overall and one in the second round at No. 55 overall.

For the first time, the draft switched to two days this year with the first round taking place on Wednesday evening and then the second round to follow on Thursday afternoon.

While there was a variety of different directions the Lakers could go, including trading the 17th pick for a veteran, the indications leading up to the draft were that they would keep the pick and add a young prospect to the organization. Rob Pelinka recently spoke about the need to draft and develop players due to the parameters of the new CBA, and he stuck by his word.

There was also some talk about the Lakers trading up in the draft, but they ultimately stood pat at 17 and selected Dalton Knecht out of Tennessee, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Knecht is a 6’6″ wing that played two seasons at Northern Colorado before starring at Tennessee in 2023-24, averaging 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also shot 39.7% from 3-point range so will provide 3-and-D ability for a team that has been looking for that skillset for a while now.

After 23 years of age, Knecht should be able to come in and contribute right away for the Lakers, which is exactly what they are said to be looking for. As a team looking to compete for championships right away, L.A. couldn’t afford to draft another prospect that needs a couple years of development as they did last year.

Bronny James is favorite to land with Lakers in second round

Once the first round of the draft comes to an end, the focus will shift to the second round and arguably the most high-profile candidates in this entire class with Bronny James, the son of Lakers star LeBron James.

Bronny intentionally only worked out for the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns during the pre-draft process so naturally he is the betting favorite to go L.A. with the 55th pick.

It will be interesting to see if another teams decides to draft Bronny before the Lakers get on the clock, which would put a wrench in potential plans to play with his dad in the purple and gold.

