Lakers Select Michigan State’s Max Christie With No. 35 Pick In Second Round Of 2022 NBA Draft

Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka made it clear leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft that the team was looking to acquire a pick in the second round.

Despite not owning any picks in either round leading up to the draft, the Lakers still worked out a number of prospects in hopes of adding some to the organization whether it be through the draft or free agency.

Pelinka made good on his promise the morning of the draft as news came out that the Lakers had acquired the No. 35 overall pick from the Orlando Magic. In exchange, the Lakers sent cash considerations and a 2028 second-rounder back to the Magic.

The No. 35 pick is early in the second round, which should give the Lakers the opportunity to draft a young prospect that could come in and contribute right away.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are selecting Michigan State guard Max Christie with the No. 35 pick:

Sources: Lakers will pick Max Christie at No. 35. https://t.co/wvUIg8tdyt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

Christie is listed at 6’6″, 190-pounds and averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 31.7% from three in 30.8 minutes per game in his lone season with Michigan.

While his shooting numbers were underwhelming in his lone college season, he did shoot 82.4% from the free-throw line and projects to be a quality shooter at the NBA level, although it may take him some time to develop.

Christie joins a fellow Spartan in Draymond Green in being drafted No. 35 overall, which was a pick that obviously worked out for the Golden State Warriors.

Lakers expected to be at top of list for undrafted free agents

While the Lakers were able to add a quality young player in Christie with the No. 35 overall pick, he will likely not be the only player added to the organization.

As has been the case in recent years, the Lakers are expected to be active in the undrafted free-agent market. Given their past success with players like Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves, L.A. is expected to be at the top of the list for a lot of undrafted players.

