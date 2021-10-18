Lakers Sign Center Jay Huff To Two-Way Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they signed undrafted rookie Jay Huff to their second two-way contract. Huff played four collegiate seasons at Virginia before signing with the Washington Wizards for Summer League.

After an up-and-down showing during the summer, Huff inked an Exhibit-10 contract with the Wizards for training camp and the preseason. He was ultimately waived, setting up the ability for the Lakers to add him on a two-way deal.

This essentially works out as another trade between the Lakers and Wizards as in order to open up a two-way spot for Huff, L.A. had to waive Joel Ayayi. The guard out of Gonzaga was then claimed by the Wizards, so he will now be on their roster as a two-way player while Huff is with the Lakers.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise considering Frank Vogel recently mentioned that ideally, the Lakers would have one big and one small player on two-way deals. After the Lakers recently signed former lottery pick Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way contract, the expectation is this would go with a guard for the second slot.

Huff is far from that as he is a 7’1″ center that can block shots and stretch the floor a bit. In Huff’s senior season at Virginia, he averaged 13.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while shooting 38.7% from deep.

The Lakers’ big man rotation is essentially set with DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis. If any of those guys are forced to miss time though then it’s possible Huff sees legit minutes this season.

Lakers hoping to keep other Exhibit-10 players

While the Lakers weren’t able to keep Ayayi on their G League squad, they are hopeful that they will be able to do so with their other Exhibit-10 players that were waived such as Chaundee Brown, Cameron Oliver and Trevelin Queen.

Brown, in particular, made a strong impression on Frank Vogel in training camp so it is a bit surprising to see he didn’t receive more consideration for the second two-way spot.

