Lakers Sign Javante McCoy And Fabian White Jr. To Exhibit 10 Contracts

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Sunday that they have signed Summer League standouts Javante McCoy and Fabian White Jr. to Exhibit 10 contracts.

Both McCoy and White originally signed with the Lakers as free agents after going undrafted in 2022.

McCoy appeared in five games for the Lakers at the NBA2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 10.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.4 minutes per game. He was 2021-22 All-Patriot First Team selection and averaged 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his career at Boston University.

In three games for the Lakers at the Las Vegas Summer League, White averaged 2.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 10.1 minutes. He played five seasons at Houston, averaging 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds, being named to the 2021-22 All-ACC First Team.

The Lakers have the ability to hand out five Exhibit 10 contracts, inviting players to training camp on non-guaranteed contracts and then having the ability to retain them at the G League level to play for the South Bay Lakers if they do not make the parent club out of camp.

Both McCoy and White showed traits during training camp that obviously impressed the Lakers and will now likely have a full season to further impress the front office in hopes of a roster spot.

Christie confident 3-point shooting will come

One of McCoy and White’s teammates during Summer League was Max Christie, who was the Lakers’ lone draft pick in 2022 in the second round out of Michigan State.

While Christie struggled to shoot the ball from three during the summer, he recently expressed confidence that his shot will come around. At just 19 years of age, it’s likely that Christie will spend a majority of the 2022-23 season in the G League alongside McCoy and White to further work on his game.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!