Lakers Sign LJ Figueroa & Shaquille Harrison; Waive Dwayne Bacon & Javante McCoy

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have signed guards LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison. To make room on the training camp roster, they also requested waivers on guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy.

After originally going undrafted out of Tulsa in 2016, Harrison has carved out a nice career for himself. The 29-year-old has appeared in 175 career NBA games across five season with the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns.

The 6’4″, 195 lb. guard has averaged 5.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 15.2 minutes per game across his career. Harrison appeared in just two NBA games with the Nets last season although also has 111 career G League games under his belt.

Figueroa also went undrafted in 2021 out of Oregon and has since played in the Dominican Republic and G League. The 6’6″, 200 lb. guard averaged 16.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.6 minutes per game last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League.

The Lakers signed Bacon to a training camp contract on Sept. 26 although he did not last long, appearing in two preseason games and averaging 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

McCoy impressed for the Lakers in Summer League to earn a training camp contract in July although he did not see any preseason action before being waived.

Considering the Lakers’ regular season roster is all but full, L.A. is likely getting a look at these players to help fill out their G League South Bay Lakers 2022-23 roster.

Schroder expected to join Lakers this weekend

The one parent roster player that has yet to join the Lakers in training camp in Dennis Schroder. He has been away due to a visa issue, although that has been resolved and he is expected to join the team this weekend ahead of their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

