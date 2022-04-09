Lakers Sign Mac McClung To Two-Way Contract After Being Named NBA G League Rookie Of The Year
(Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have officially signed guard Mac McClung to a two-way contract. The roster spot was opened up when the Lakers signed Wenyen Gabriel to a standard NBA contract after waiving Trevor Ariza.

The move allows the Lakers to get a look at McClung in their final game of the season on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. The terms of the deal were not released, so it’s unclear if the contract is just for the rest of this season or next year as well.

McClung originally signed with the Lakers after going undrafted out of Texas Tech last summer. He played on their Summer League team and then signed a training camp contract before eventually being waived and joining the G League South Bay Lakers.

The 23-year-old had a very successful first professional season, recently being named the 2021-22 Kia NBA G League Rookie of the Year.

McClung appeared in 27 regular season NBA G League games for South Bay and the Windy City Bulls, averaging 21.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.2 minutes. He shot 46.7 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from 3-point range.

When teams were dealing with coronavirus (COVID-19) and were allowed to sign extra players via the hardship exception, McClung signed with the Chicago Bulls although only played three minutes in one game with the team.

With the Lakers likey needing players on minimum contracts again next season, it makes sense to give McClung a shot once again and hope his development continues as it did this season.

James, Davis, Anthony, Westbrook ruled out for finale

The Lakers already announced that LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook have been ruled out for Sunday’s season finale against the Nuggets, which should allow McClung and the other young players to get plenty of playing time to showcase their skills.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Kobe Bryant Talks About The Passing Of Lakers Owner Jerry Buss

As mentioned earlier on Monday, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss passed…

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday…

Lakers Nation Debate: Who Should Be Top Priority For A Max Contract?

Topic: We wonder which player should be the Los Angeles Lakers’ top…

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Praises Kyle Kuzma, Bench After Win Against Blazers

After a rough stretch, the Los Angeles Lakers were finally able to right the ship as they came away with a 128-120 win over…