Lakers Sign Nate Pierre-Louis & Waive Bryce Hamilton

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have signed guard Nate Pierre-Louis while also requesting waivers on guard Bryce Hamilton.

The Lakers have been doing this sort of roster shuffling all of training camp, bringing in players on Exhibit 9 and 10, which allows them to retain their rights to play for the South Bay Lakers this season.

Hamilton, a Southern California native that attended UNLV, was just signed by the Lakers on Monday so did not get to play in any games for the team before being waived.

He joins Fabian White Jr., Javante McCoy, LJ Figueroa and Dwayne Bacon as players to spend a short amount of time with the Lakers in training camp before being waived.

Pierre-Louis is a familiar face as he played for the South Bay Lakers last season and then for the Lakers in Summer League a few months ago. He brings some defensive toughness at the guard position, which the Lakers have valued greatly over the years.

In 32 games last season for South Bay, the 23-year-old averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Ryan earning final roster spot?

The Lakers still have one full-time roster spot to decide on and it looks like Matt Ryan is the leader in the clubhouse to earn it.

The sharpshooter scored 20 points against the Boston Celtics the other night, going 6-for-9 from 3-point range in what was hopefully a glimpse of what he could provide the Lakers if given the opportunity.

After the game, head coach Darvin Ham stated that Ryan’s performance may have earned himself a job with L.A. Ryan originally signed a non-guaranteed contract with L.A., which gives the organization flexibility to make moves down the line should they decide to keep him.

