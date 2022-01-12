Lakers Sign Sekou Doumbouya To Two-Way Contract, Waive Jay Huff

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have signed Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way contract and in a related move, they requested waivers on Jay Huff.

The Lakers have shuffled around their two-way players all year as they originally signed Austin Reaves and Joel Ayayi to two-way contracts after the draft. Reaves earned a full roster spot before training camp though, and Ayayi didn’t impress much, which led to him being waived.

Ironically, the Lakers went into the season with both Doumbouya and Huff as their two-way players. After Doumbouya got hurt and the team was dealing with a number of other injuries though, they figured they needed a healthy player in that two-way spot and replaced him with Chaundee Brown and eventually Mason Jones, who is still with the team.

Even through all of the injuries and a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak though, Huff still barely saw the floor, which should have been the first sign that the organization was not high on him.

The Lakers are high on Doumbouya, however, as the former lottery pick was only waived the first time because he was not healthy.

In two games with Los Angeles this season, Doumbouya averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block in 8.0 minutes per game. He has appeared in 96 career NBA games (30 starts) for the Lakers and Pistons, averaging 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.1 minutes.

It remains to be seen if Doumbouya will see much, if any, time with the Lakers this season, but the 21-year-old will have the chance to develop in the organization as the G League level.

Nunn nearing return

One of the injured players that the Lakers have been without this whole season is guard Kendrick Nunn, who is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee.

Nunn has began ramping up his workouts though and reports indicate he is expected to return before the end of January, so the Lakers are continuing to get closer and closer to being at full strength for the first time this season.

