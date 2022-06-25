Lakers Sign Vitto Brown & Javante McCoy To Summer League Roster

For a team that did not originally come in having a pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers came away with a haul of interesting prospects.

First, the Lakers managed to trade into the second round where they selected Michigan State guard Max Christie 35th overall. After the draft ended, Los Angeles quickly came to agreements with Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and Syracuse forward Cole Swider on two-way deals. To cap off the night, Shareef O’Neal agreed to play for the Lakers’ Summer League team.

All four of the above players will suit up for L.A. in the coming weeks, but there is work to be done to fill out the rest of the roster. However, the Lakers are well-aware as they have reportedly signed former Wisconsin forward Vitto Brown to the Summer League roster via Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype:

The Los Angeles Lakers have added former Wisconsin Badger Vitto Brown to their Summer League roster, his agency Edge Sports told @hoopshype. Brown played well for Seville in Spain’s ACB league. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 24, 2022

They also reportedly added Boston University guard Javante McCoy as well, via Greg Lavinsky of Wex Inc News:

Former @TerrierMBB guard Javante McCoy (@javantemccoy13) is signing an Exhibit for 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, he tells me. — Greg Levinsky (@GregLevinsky) June 24, 2022

Brown spent last season in Europe but has previous experience stateside as he played for several G League teams after going undrafted in 2017. McCoy was not selected this draft cycle but like Brown, will get a shot to show what he can do in Summer League.

It is clear that the Lakers have been prioritizing size on the perimeter and shooting with all their signings, and Brown and McCoy fit the mold to a T. Brown can work as a power forward or small ball five that can shoot from outside, while McCoy is a bigger combo guard capable of scoring from multiple areas on the floor. Both are worthwhile adds who could be intriguing G-League candidates after training camp wraps up.

Lakers sign R.J. Cole and Fabian White Jr. to Summer League roster

Brown and McCoy will be joining UConn’s R.J. Cole and Houston’s Fabian White Jr. on the Lakers Summer League roster after the latter two signed deals later in the evening. Cole and White are older prospects who fit the mold of player Los Angeles has been looking for and should supplement the team in Summer League action.

