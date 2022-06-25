Lakers Sign Vitto Brown & Javante McCoy To Summer League Roster
(Photo by Robert Frank/NBAE via Getty Images)

Up next

Author

For a team that did not originally come in having a pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers came away with a haul of interesting prospects.

First, the Lakers managed to trade into the second round where they selected Michigan State guard Max Christie 35th overall. After the draft ended, Los Angeles quickly came to agreements with Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and Syracuse forward Cole Swider on two-way deals. To cap off the night, Shareef O’Neal agreed to play for the Lakers’ Summer League team.

All four of the above players will suit up for L.A. in the coming weeks, but there is work to be done to fill out the rest of the roster. However, the Lakers are well-aware as they have reportedly signed former Wisconsin forward Vitto Brown to the Summer League roster via Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype:

They also reportedly added Boston University guard Javante McCoy as well, via Greg Lavinsky of Wex Inc News:

Brown spent last season in Europe but has previous experience stateside as he played for several G League teams after going undrafted in 2017. McCoy was not selected this draft cycle but like Brown, will get a shot to show what he can do in Summer League.

It is clear that the Lakers have been prioritizing size on the perimeter and shooting with all their signings, and Brown and McCoy fit the mold to a T. Brown can work as a power forward or small ball five that can shoot from outside, while McCoy is a bigger combo guard capable of scoring from multiple areas on the floor. Both are worthwhile adds who could be intriguing G-League candidates after training camp wraps up.

Lakers sign R.J. Cole and Fabian White Jr. to Summer League roster

Brown and McCoy will be joining UConn’s R.J. Cole and Houston’s Fabian White Jr. on the Lakers Summer League roster after the latter two signed deals later in the evening. Cole and White are older prospects who fit the mold of player Los Angeles has been looking for and should supplement the team in Summer League action.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers’ Lonzo Ball Earns Nba Summer League Mvp Honors

Lakers News: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Says He’s Looking Forward To Playing With Lonzo Ball

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a completely new starting backcourt this upcoming season…
Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes It Was ‘Tough’ For Russell Westbrook To Adjust His Game

Obviously the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook did not come together the way everyone hoped it would…
Jesse Buss Explains Lakers’ Nba Draft Strategy

Lakers News: Jesse Buss Drew Inspiration From Spurs’ Success With Late Picks In NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is slowly approaching, which is key considering it has been crucial for the Los Angeles Lakers in recent…

Times Are Tough for the Lakers in the Big Easy

The Lakers are in trouble. Kind of. The Hornets are a team…