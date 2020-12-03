Lakers’ Size Influenced Jazz To Sign Derrick Favors In Free Agency
Up next
Author

In the modern NBA the emphasis on small-ball lineups and outside shooting has made for some exciting games. However, the Los Angeles Lakers proved that size is still an advantage.

The Lakers thrived during the 2020 NBA Playoffs thanks to their physicality and length in the painted area. The big man rotation of JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis deterred several teams from attacking the rim and Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was able to scheme his defense to perfection.

Davis at the center spot, in particular, was Los Angeles’ ultimate trump card as the superstar is able to do everything a wing player can. However, the biggest difference was his size as he was able to effectively guard each position while creating mismatches for teams on the offensive end.

The collective size of the Lakers caused teams like the Utah Jazz to chase big men in free agency, via Eric Walden of Salt Lake Tribune:

Favors’ return to the Jazz makes sense as Rudy Gobert alone can not account for Davis, Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell. Utah was unable to compete with Los Angeles last season due to the latter’s more athletic and physically imposing front court, but Favors will put up more resistance when the two teams face off.

However, the traditional big men on the Laker roster are only one piece to the puzzle as they also have LeBron James and Markieff Morris. Both forwards can slide up or down a position, creating even more lineup flexibility for Vogel.

The Lakers may not even be done adding to the team, as they are reportedly looking for centers to help Davis get through the 2020-21 season. Having an additional big man will allow Davis to play his preferred power forward position and keep him well-equipped to take on the postseason where he will presumably play most of his minutes at center.

Potential center options for Lakers

While free agency has all but wrapped up, there are still a few players left in the market that could come in and help the Lakers.

One popular option is Dewayne Dedmon. He was recently waived by the Detroit Pistons and would be a worthwhile flier. If Dedmon decides to sign elsewhere, L.A. could also look to others such as Taj Gibson or Kyle O’Quinn.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers Rumors: Greg Monroe A ‘Strong Possibility’ For L.A. In Free Agency

NBA free agency gets underway at 9:01 PM PST on Tuesday night…

Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Says He And Kyle Kuzma Share Goal Of Winning NBA Championships

From the time they first stepped on the court together at Las Vegas Summer League, it was clear that rookies Lonzo…
Del Harris

Former Lakers Coach Del Harris Wins 2020 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award

The National Basketball Coaches Association announced Del Harris, who has spent 61 seasons as a coach…
Fantasy Basketball: Early Season Disappointments

Fantasy Basketball: Dealing With DNP-Rest Down The Stretch

The NBA season can be a grind with 82 games including back-to-backs and tons of travel. As sports science is evolving, the link between fatigue and injury is now undeniable….