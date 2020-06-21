Lakers’ Spectrum SportsNet Nominated For 4 Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards

The Television Academy announced the nominations for the 72nd annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards. Spectrum SportsNet — TV home of the Los Angeles Lakers — received four nominations with Spectrum News 1 and the L.A. Dodgers home network, SportsNet LA, also being recognized.

The Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards honor locally produced programs in the categories of Crime and Social Issues, Culture and History, Arts, Human Interest, Sports, Environment, and Live and Breaking News Coverage. Spectrum News 1 (12), SportsNet LA (5) and Spectrum SportsNet (4) combined for a total of 21 Los Angeles Emmy Awards nominations.

The award show will be presented virtually on Saturday, July 18 at 7 P.M.

Spectrum SportsNet received their four nominations in the categories of Sports Special, Sports Series – Programming (Post-Produced), Sports Series – Programming (Live Broadcast), and Sports Feature.

Specifically, the network was recognized for their work on “Birth of a Dynasty: The 1999-2000 Lakers” in the Sports Special category. Their main program, “Backstage: Lakers,” got them a nomination in the post-produced sports series category and the sports feature category. “Access SportsNet Lakers” was nominated in the live broadcast category.

Lakers coverage on Spectrum SportsNet is led by Bill Macdonald and Stu Lantz as the play by play and color commentator. Mike Trudell is the network’s sideline reporter. In the studio is host Chris McGee with analysts Derek Fisher, Robert Horry, James Worthy, Mike Bresnahan and Candice Parker.

The team provides excellent coverage of the Lakers throughout the entirety of the season, with the network offering quality programming in between games.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!