Lakers Standings For NBA Playoffs: Currently Holding Spot In Play-In

The Los Angeles Lakers remained without D’Angelo Russell and LeBron James but picked up a crucial win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night that coupled with results of other games, had a notable impact on the Western Conference standings for the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Despite still being below .500 at 32-34, the Lakers moved into ninth place and are in position to be part of the play-in tournament. Heading into NBA action Wednesday night, the Lakers are just two games back of the Golden State Warrior for sixth place in the Western Conference.

Should the Lakers manage to continue climbing the standings, they would secure a spot in the playoffs without needing to qualify via the play-in games.

They’re on a two-game winning streak and 7-3 in their last 10 games, but don’t return to the court until Friday, for a matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

Although James is due to miss multiple weeks because of a right foot injury, the Lakers are hopeful Russell is able to return from a sprained ankle this weekend.

Adding Russell to the lineup will provide a boost for the Lakers, who have been carried by terrific performances from Anthony Davis and role players.

With 30 points and 22 rebounds in Tuesday’s win against the Grizzlies, Davis became the first Lakers player with multiple 30-point, 20-rebound games in a single season since Shaquille O’Neal accomplished the feat in 2003-04.

Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only players with multiple 30-20 games this season.

5. Mavericks (34-32)

Upcoming schedule: @ Pelicans (March 8), @ Grizzlies (March 11), vs. Grizzlies (March 13)

6. Warriors (34-32)

Upcoming schedule: @ Grizzlies (March 8), vs. Bucks (March 11), vs. Suns (March 13)

7. Timberwolves (34-33)

Upcoming schedule: vs. Nets (March 10), @ Hawks (March 13), vs. Celtics (March 15)

8. Clippers (34-33)

Upcoming schedule: vs. Raptors (March 8), vs. Knicks (March 11), vs. Warriors (March 15)

9. Lakers (32-24)

Upcoming schedule: vs. Raptors (March 10), vs. Knicks (March 12), @ Pelicans (March 14)

10. Pelicans (31-34)

Upcoming schedule: vs. Mavericks (March 8), vs. Thunder (March 11), vs. Trail Blazers (March 12)

11. Thunder (31-34)

Upcoming schedule: @ Suns (March 8), @ Pelicans (March 11), @ Spurs (March 12)

12. Trail Blazers (31-34)

Upcoming schedule: @ Celtics (March 8), @ 76ers (March 10), @ Pelicans (March 120)

13. Jazz (31-35)

Upcoming schedule: @ Magic (March 9), @ Hornets (March 11), @ Heat (March 13)

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!