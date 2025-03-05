Lakers Star LeBron James On Reaching 50,000: ‘It’s A Lot Of Points’

LeBron James has turned back the clock in the second half of the 2024-25 season, playing at an elite level that has the Los Angeles Lakers rolling through the rest of the league.

The Lakers captured their seventh consecutive win after beating the New Orleans Pelicans 136-115. It was a total team victory as everyone who played contributed, but Luka Doncic and James led the way in the scoring department.

Doncic’s arrival has reinvigorated James, who is suddenly playing as hard as ever on both ends of the floor. LeBron was active throughout the night against the Pelicans, picking his spots offensively while remaining engaged defensively.

James’ first basket against a New Orleans was a 3-pointer that gave him over 50,000 career points when combining regular and postseason, a threshold no player had ever reached before. After the game, the 40-year-old discussed what it meant to set another milestone in his illustrious career.

“It’s a lot of points. A lot, to be honest,” James said. “To be honest, obviously, the first thing that comes to mind is where I’m from. Just picking up the game when I was a little kid and just having my love for the sport. I was hoping that someday that I would be able to play at the highest level. I’ve been able to do that and really enjoy my career. So, it was definitely an honor. It’s pretty cool to see that.”

James has always considered himself more of a playmaker than a scorer, but at this point he’s got to accept the reality that he’s both. Even in the twilight of his career, LeBron finds ways to reinvent his game and give him opportunities to score the basketball at a consistent clip.

Known for his physicality and athleticism when he first entered the league, James has become a much more perimeter-oriented player. The biggest growth in James’ game is his 3-point shooting as he’s a legitimate threat from beyond the arc every time he has space to shoot.

Given how much teams today look to protect their stars from wear and tear and injury, it’s unlikely that any player gets close to James’ record. Not only did he dominate the regular season for so long, but his longevity in the playoffs and all his Finals appearances will make it next to impossible for someone to surpass him.

LeBron James named Western Conference Player of the Month for February

The Luka Doncic blockbuster gave LeBron James all the motivation he needed to turn back the clock and dominate games again. James went on a tear following the deal and he was awarded the Western Conference Player of the Month for February.

