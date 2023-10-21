Lakers Star LeBron James Releases Second Children’s Book Entitled ‘I Am More Than’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most accomplished players in NBA history both on and off the court. Not only is he a four-time champion and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, but he has a number of successful business ventures and a New York Times bestselling children’s book.

That book, entitled ‘I Promise’ was inspired by the school LeBron opened of the same name in his hometown of Akron, Ohio in 2018. The book was released in 2020 and the great success has now led to a second book from James.

The Lakers superstar announced that a new children’s picture book is in the works, entitled ‘I Am More Than’ in conjunction with HarperCollins Children’s Books:

Coming to bookstores near you!! I Am More Than! 🙌🏾😁 Our next book is about believing in yourself and all the amazing things you’re capable of, which NO ONE else can define for YOU. I hope ya'll feel inspired to be #MoreThan in this next one. 🙏🏾🤎👑 https://t.co/bV9mc7WiHP pic.twitter.com/OPf1bKGXz4 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 19, 2023

LeBron would speak on the decision to release a second book following the success of the first, adding in what he hopes all those who read it will get from this second outing:

“It’s been incredible to see students, teachers and families respond to ‘I Promise’ and its message of encouragement. With this next book, we want to continue inspiring kids everywhere to keep dreaming big and not let anything hold them back. ‘I Am More Than’ is about believing in yourself and all the amazing things you’re capable of, which no one else can define for you. I hope everyone that reads it feels inspired to be ‘more than’ in everything they do.”

James has always been about family and inspiring and helping those who are less fortunate. As a child who grew up poor in Akron, LeBron understands just how important it is to uplift and has done a ton of work throughout his career to help his community.

There are many amazing athletes who have accomplished so much on the court or field, but very few have dedicated themselves to family and community in the way that LeBron has and his off-court work is truly special to witness.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks on managing LeBron James’ workload this season

James may have his second book coming out, but he remains focused on the upcoming season. Entering his 21st year in the NBA, LeBron can’t maintain the workload he did in previous years, but head coach Darvin Ham and the rest of the Lakers staff are working with the superstar to manage him on a daily basis.

“It’s a day-by-day deal. It’s been a great thing to collaborate with the medical staff and with him, myself, Rob [Pelinka]. We’ll come up with a solid plan,” Ham said. “Again, it’s easy with him to navigate those so-called challenges of the unknown because he takes such good care of himself. Constantly preparing himself.

“Again, not just to be available but available at the highest level, and again, we’ll just take it day-by-day and see where it goes, but just definitely him playing half of the (preseason) games. That was the plan and is the plan. We won’t waver from that, but outside of that, everything else, we’ll just take it day by day.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!