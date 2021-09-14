Lakers Star Russell Westbrook Appears At Met Gala, Wants To ‘Be An Icon’ In Fashion Industry

Almost as much as Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is known for his intensity and triple-doubles on the basketball court, he is also known for his fashion off of it. The new Lakers point guard is arguably the reason for all of the fashion-watch that occurs as players enter the arena as his outfits are always unlike anyone else.

One of the biggest fashion events in the world every year is the Met Gala. The annual fundraising event which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City brings out the biggest names in all walks of life in some of the most unbelievable fashion pieces anyone could imagine.

It should come as no surprise that Westbrook would make an appearance at such an event. Coincidentally, his outfit for the event was rather tame compared to many of the others seen at the Gala, though his hair was definitely different, via his personal Twitter page:

2021 Met Gala pic.twitter.com/ChUyNB1Qj8 — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) September 14, 2021

Westbrook has never been one to care about the outside perception and that is what makes him great on the court, and so daring off of it. On his way inside the Gala he was briefly interviewed by Vogue and spoke about the impact he wants to have on the fashion industry.

“I want to be the guy to be an icon. I wanna be the guy that’s not afraid to put nothing on, and look good doing it, and that’s why I’m here.”

The days of players being ‘just an athlete’ are long gone and the biggest superstars across all sports realize that they are truly a brand. For most, it is about finding what else they are passionate about off the court and putting that same level of care and energy towards it. For Westbrook, that passion is fashion and as he said, he isn’t afraid to try anything when it comes to that.

His fashion choices may be questionable to some, but he is doing something that he loves and won’t allow anyone to stop that. And regardless of what he does in that realm, everyone knows that it isn’t taking away from what he does on the court as he remains one of the most fierce competitors the NBA has ever seen.

Vogel excited to coach ‘ultimate competitor’ in Westbrook

One person who is certainly happy to have Westbrook on his side is Lakers coach Frank Vogel, who has had to face off against him throughout his coaching career. Vogel says that he is excited to coach the star point guard, calling him the ‘ultimate competitor’ and someone who will do anything to win.

