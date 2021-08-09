Lakers Summer League: Austin Reaves Calls Game-Winning Putback To Beat Suns ‘Cool’

The Los Angeles Lakers opened up the Las Vegas Summer League in style on Sunday night with a come-from-behind win over the Phoenix Suns that was capped off by a game-winning putback by Austin Reaves with just over two seconds remaining.

As one of the players that signed a two-way contract with the Lakers after going undrafted, Reaves has taken on a bit of a leadership role with this Lakers Summer League team.

While he was happy to hit the game-winner, he was happier just to get the win and would have been just as fine if one of his teammates hit it.

“It’s cool, but really all that matters is us winning the basketball game so at the end of the day if it was me or anybody else on the team, I would be just as happy for them.”

The play that Reaves scored on was kind of a broken play as the Lakers were scrambling to get a shot off before time expired. Vic Law had a good look from outside but missed the shot, although luckily, the rebound went to Reaves who put it back up and banked one in off the glass before coming back to the ground.

“Vic got a good look and I really thought he was gonna make it, to be honest,” Reaves said of the play. “But I knew we were down one so we kind of just had to send the whole five and hope for the best. I might’ve gotten away with a little push off but refs are human too so it just fell to me and I made the shot.”

In 24 minutes played, Reaves finished with 11 points to go along with four rebounds, an assist and a steal as the Lakers kept their Las Vegas Summer League title hopes alive with a tough win over the Suns.

Lakers move to 2-1 overall

Before going to Vegas, the Lakers’ Summer League team played two games in Sacramento as a part of the California Classic. They split those two games, with the win over the Sacramento Kings also coming in come-from-behind fashion.

Reaves discussed how this team has been able to erase fourth-quarter deficits two games in a row now.

“It’s basketball, you can’t ever quit until there’s no time on the clock so really just keep competing and just be gritty down the stretch. Same thing happened last game with us in Sacramento, down double digits at some point in the second half, but like I said, just kept being competitive and plugging away and come up with two good wins.”

The Lakers next take the court on Wednesday night when they take on the New York Knicks.

