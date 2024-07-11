Lakers Summer League Highlights: Dalton Knecht & Colin Castleton Shine In California Classic Finale Against Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers closed out the California Classic with their strongest performance to date as they nearly beat the Miami Heat.

The Lakers led for most of the game, though their defense let them down in the fourth quarter as they gave up a 12-0 run to the Heat that allowed them to steal the game. Despite the loss, it was an encouraging showing from the young group as they now have some momentum to work with as they embark on a trip to Las Vegas for the annual NBA Summer League.

Dalton Knecht had struggled with his efficiency from the field in the first two games, sorting out the physicality and speed of the professional game. However, against the Heat, Knecht finally looked more like his college self as he shot the ball with confidence and kept Los Angeles ahead in the first half with some solid shotmaking.

Knecht led the Lakers in scoring with 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting including 2-of-8 from 3. He also added nine rebounds and one assist and played a team-high 31 minutes. While there is still some work to do as far improving his accuracy, it’s easy to envision how head coach JJ Redick will utilize him during the 2024-25 season.

Colin Castleton also had his best game of the summer against Miami as he was an active presence on both ends of the floor. Offensively, Castleton displayed his soft touch around the rim with easy lay ins and putbacks, but he also flashed his burgeoning outside shooting stroke as he knocked down his only 3-point attempt of the game.

Castleton was arguably the Lakers’ best player in the loss as he racked up a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds to go along with three assists, two steals and four blocks.

Bronny James returned to the starting lineup after missing the last game with knee soreness and, like Knecht, looked more comfortable on the floor. While James didn’t do much in terms of the box score, his defensive awareness stuck out on the floor as he was routinely in the right spot and cut off any one-on-one drives to the rim.

James finished with three points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks.

Lastly, Maxwell Lewis had a rough start shooting the basketball as he went 1-of-11 from the field before finding a rhythm later in the night. Lewis ultimately finished with 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

What’s next for Lakers

Los Angeles will now fly to Las Vegas for the annual NBA Summer League and will kick off their schedule with a game against the Houston Rockets on Friday at 4:30 p.m. PT.

