Lakers Summer League Highlights: D’Moi Hodge Catches Fire & Cole Swider Hits Game-Winning Free Throw To Beat Clippers

After missing the Las Vegas Summer League playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers played their final game of the summer against the L.A. Clippers on Sunday night.

The Lakers were without Max Christie and Jalen Hood-Schifino, who were ruled out with hip and groin injuries, respectively, meaning the rest of the roster had to step up in their absence. Fortunately, they were able to do just that as the Lakers eked out a win against the Clippers to close out their Summer League experience on a high note.

Without the starting back court of Christie and Hood-Schifino available, D’Moi Hodge took it upon himself to shoulder the scoring load. Hodge has been one of the standouts for the Lakers during Summer League, but he saved his best for last as he caught fire again from beyond the arc and was a massive disrupter on defense.

Hodge was on the floor for 32 minutes and poured in 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting, with all of his made field goals coming from beyond the arc. Hodge was particularly effective in the second half when he managed to shoot the Lakers back into the game and keep the Clippers from ever retaking the lead. Defensively he was menace as he played tight defense that led to a game-high five steals.

While the guard position is set on the parent team for the 2023-24 season, Hodge made a serious impression that could lead to a bigger opportunity down the road either within the organization or somewhere else.

LJ Figeuroa broke out in the last game against the Memphis Grizzlies that included perhaps the best highlight of Summer League, and the forward continued his hot streak with another scoring outburst. Figueroa tied with Hodge for most points on the team with 23, going 10-of-13 form the field in just 23 minutes. Although he missed three consecutive free throws in the final minute, his performance helped power the Lakers to a victory.

Cole Swider ended up being the hero of the game as he managed to draw a foul on the Lakers’ inbounds play with just 0.4 seconds left in regulation. Swider sunk the free throw and gave the team the win, capping off his 21-point night.

For the Clippers, Xavier Moon led them in scoring with 21 points. Meanwhile, Kobe Brown looked like he was on his way to another big night, but unfortunately suffered an ankle sprain in the first half and did not return.

