Lakers Summer League Highlights: Maxwell Lewis & Blake Hinson Shine In California Classic Opener Vs. Kings

Heading into the Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer League opener, all of the attention were on the team’s 2024 draft picks: Dalton Knecht and Bronny James. But as they struggled in their debut, the likes of Maxwell Lewis, Blake Hinson and Tommy Kuhse stood out at the first game of the California Classic.

Hinson, who the Lakers signed to a two-way contract earlier this summer, showed exactly why as he knocked down 5-of-7 from 3-point range to lead L.A. with 17 points in the Summer League opener, a 108-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Hinson caught fire in the second half, hitting shots both at a standstill and on the move as he showed off his elite shooting talent.

The first half, particularly the first quarter, belonged to Maxwell Lewis, however. The Lakers’ second-round pick last year scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes, showing some promising growth with his ability to attack and defend. Colin Castleton also finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Both Knecht and Bronny failed to get their shooting going in their debuts as they shot just 5-of-21 from field combined. Knecht looked more comfortable in the final minutes and did show off some solid passing as well, to finish with 12 points and four assists. Bronny had just four points and two assists, though he did show off some solid defense as well, which should carry on moving forward.

Perhaps the most surprising performer for the Lakers came from guard Tommy Kuhse, who spent five years at Saint Mary’s and has played internationally the last couple years. Kuhse finished with 15 points and eight assists, looking very much like someone who could develop into that feisty, reliable guard off the bench that any team would love to have.

Unfortunately, the Lakers simply had no answer for Kings wing Adonis Arms who just dominated all night long. He finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assists on the night and every time the Lakers made a run to cut their deficit down, Arms had an answer. Antoine Davis, the second-leading scorer in the history of college basketball, finished with 20 points for the Kings.

The Lakers’ third two-way player, big man Armel Traore, finished with six points and three rebounds, showing off a lot of athleticism and activity for a big.

Next up for the Lakers

The Lakers will be right back on the court on Sunday as they take on the Golden State Warriors before finishing up their stint at the California Classic on Wednesday against the Miami Heat.

