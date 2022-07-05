Lakers Summer League: Jay Huff Missed Loss To Kings After Entering Health And Safety Protocols

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced Jay Huff entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols before Tuesday’s California Classic loss to the Sacramento Kings, causing the center’s absence in the game.

Huff has been one of the best-performing Lakers in this year’s California Classic, averaging 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in two games. The 7-foot-1 center also shot an impressive 40% from downtown on 2.5 attempts per night.

Huff signed a two-way contract with L.A. during the 2021-22 season but spent most of the campaign with the South Bay Lakers in the G League. The Virginia alum chalked up four appearances for the main Purple and Gold team, clocking in five minutes per night — although failing to make a single bucket.

Huff has credited a slight tweak to his jumper for his much-improved shooting in the 2022 Summer League. “I made a little tweak to my shot honestly. I moved it over, out of my face a little bit,” he noted after Sunday’s 100-77 win over the Golden State Warriors.

“I feel like it’s made my shot more consistent. It’s something I’ve worked with a lot. Shoutout to Bob McKinnon, I worked with him a lot this offseason. And just in general that’s something I feel like the coaches have been encouraging me to do so that’s been great.”

Anthony Davis trains with shooting coach Lethal Shooter every morning

Anthony Davis has also been putting in the work ahead of summer camp, training with celebrity coach Chris Matthews AKA Lethal Shooter. Matthews posted a video of his recent practice session with Davis on Monday, revealing they’d been in the gym every day at around 4:50 a.m.

In the video, the Lakers forward is seen knocking down a free throw. “More work to be done this summer,” Matthews wrote in the caption.

Davis recorded the lowest free throw percentage of his career over in the last two seasons, shooting 73.8% in 2020-21 and 71.3% in 2021-22.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!