Lakers Summer League: Mac McClung Leaving L.A. To Play For Warriors

The NBA’s annual Summer Leagues are underway and it looks like the Los Angeles Lakers have put together a squad that can compete with anybody.

The Lakers played in the annual California Classic in the Bay Area this past week and dominated both the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors before falling to the Sacramento Kings in a close championship game.

L.A.’s roster is a mix of rookies and guys with experience as it includes 2022 second-round pick Max Christie, 2022 undrafted two-way players Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. as well as former South Bay Lakers players like Mac McClung, Jay Huff, Mason Jones and Paris Bass.

To this point, the Lakers have prioritized getting minutes for the young guys with Christie, Swider and Pippen starting all three games while McClung, Jones and others have come off the bench.

Given the direction of the franchise, it makes sense to get as much playing time as possible for guys they can see being a part of the organization in the future.

Perhaps that sat the wrong way with McClung though as he has left the Lakers’ Summer League team to join the Warriors, per Warriors Reddit:

With Ryan Rollins sidelined for Summer League, it looks like the Warriors have bolstered their guard depth by nabbing Mac McClung from the Lakers' squad. McClung had a great year in the G League posting 21.6ppg, 7.5apg, 6.9rpg on .473/.374/.880 while earning Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/XQcoHBgD3m — r/Warriors 🏆 (@GSWReddit) July 6, 2022

McClung came off the bench for the Lakers in their first two contests and averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.2 minutes per game.

He was seen sitting on the bench during the Lakers’ third game against Sacramento although he did not play, perhaps with this move to the Warriors already in the works.

With McClung no longer in the mix, Pippen will have the chance to continue to be the team’s lead guard as the Summer League shifts to Las Vegas. Other players like Jones, Vitto Brown and Javante McCoy could be in for more playing time as well.

Huff enters health and safety protocols

In addition to not having McClung against the Kings, the Lakers were also without another key piece of their squad in Huff, who was a two-way beast in the first two games in the California Classic.

Huff was ruled out after being placed in health and safety protocols, which could put his status for the opener in Las Vegas on Friday night in jeopardy.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!