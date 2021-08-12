Lakers Summer League Video: Chaundee Brown Breaks Through Shoe & Keeps Playing

The Las Vegas Summer League is underway for the first time in two years and the Los Angeles Lakers have split their first two games.

After coming back to beat the Phoenix Suns in their opener, the Lakers were not able to do the same thing against the New York Knicks in Game 2 with their comeback attempt falling just short.

One of the standouts for the Lakers so far in Summer League though has been the play of undrafted free agent Chaundee Brown. The Michigan product has looked like a prototypical 3-and-D wing player that could carve out a role in the NBA, recently earning himself an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers.

For undrafted players, Summer League serves as an opportunity to show not just the team you’re with, but every team in the league what you are capable of.

Brown was a part of a cool play during the loss the Knicks as he broke through his shoe but continued defending his man, via ESPN:

Lakers rookie Chaundee Brown broke through the front of his shoe and kept playing 😳 pic.twitter.com/dV6L99YC6k — ESPN (@espn) August 12, 2021

Any time a player breaks through their shoe like that it reminds basketball fans of Zion Williamson, who made headlines doing the same thing while wearing Nike shoes at Duke.

Ironically enough, Brown was wearing the Zion 1s when he broke through his, so the Jordan Brand will have some explaining to do.

Brown proceeded to change his shoes and keep playing though, luckily going uninjured on what could have been a dangerous play. Even though Brown only had two points in the loss to the Knicks, he finished with the highest plus-minus on the Lakers at +6.

McClung also signed to contract

In addition to Brown, the Lakers also signed undrafted free agent Mac McClung to a contract. While the terms of the deals were not released, both are believed to be Exhibit 10 contracts which would allow the Lakers to retain both players to their G League team if they don’t make the actual roster out of training camp.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!