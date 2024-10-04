Lakers SuperFan Jack Nicholson Being Recognized By Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the biggest fanbases in all of sports. And one thing that the Lakers are particularly known for is their celebrity fandom. Among the biggest of these names is actor Jack Nicholson, who has been a routine part of Lakers broadcasts for decades with his courtside seating and passion for the franchise.

And with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame set to welcome its new honorees next weekend, they are adding a fun twist to this year’s celebration. They are doing so by bringing in four new fans into the James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery at the Hall of Fame.

The four fans being added this year are some of the most recognizable faces in all of sports fandom, and it includes Nicholson for his decades-long commitment to the Lakers.

Nicholson joins New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee, Philadelphia 76ers’ Billy Crystal and Alan Horwitz in their enshrinement into the fan wing of the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT on the Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams.

“We are excited to welcome Billy Crystal, Alan Horwitz, Spike Lee, and Jack Nicholson into our SuperFan family,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “These individuals have not only been passionate fans but have also significantly contributed to the rich culture of basketball. Their unwavering dedication to the game and their ability to connect with fans make them truly deserving of this recognition.”

Nicholson will hopefully be back in his courtside seat as often as possible to root on LeBron James and the Lakers in 2024-25. And hopefully, following his honor at the Hall of Fame, the Lakers can reward him with an improved season from their first round exit last campaign.

Jack Nicholson received massive ovation in return to Crypto.com Arena

Jack Nicholson had taken some time away from regularly attending games following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the 2020 NBA championship. He made a grand return, though, in 2023 when the Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the postseason.

He got a massive reception from the fans in attendance, as his return was a signal that the energy surrounding the Lakers was back after some difficult seasons.

