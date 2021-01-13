Lakers Tie Franchise Record For Best Road Start To Begin Season

The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Houston Rockets for the second time in a row, winning their most recent game 117-100.

It was another defensive masterpiece headlined by Anthony Davis who had a game-high five blocks to go along with a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds). LeBron James was also a force, totaling 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists and provided a jolt of energy after looking away before burying a three in the corner.

The Lakers’ win against the Rockets actually made some history as it tied with the 1985-1986 team for the franchise record for most consecutive road victories to begin a season. Los Angeles is currently 6-0 with two-game road series sweeps over the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Rockets.

The 85-86 Lakers went on to win the NBA championship, and while it is early, it appears this current iteration of the team is well on their way to repeating. Any team with title aspirations needs to be able to win on the road, and the Lakers look more than comfortable away from Staples Center.

James previously noted the Lakers had been playing decent basketball, giving them a B or B+. He is encouraged with their play since then, but will hold off on another assessment.

“I think we’ve played some really good basketball on this trip,” James said. But that question was asked after the first 10 games, so I’ll have a better assessment after game 20 to give us another grade.

“But I thought we played some really good basketball (against the Rockets), especially defensively. We heard what our captain A.D. said after the San Antonio game and from there on we’ve been locked in.”

While there are some caveats such as little to no fans in arenas and a shortened offseason, there is no denying the depth and talent of this team. The Lakers will get an opportunity to break the current record when they play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Frank Vogel highlights first half execution against Rockets

Head coach Frank Vogel acknowledged how difficult it is to beat the same team twice in a row, but credited the Lakers for how they remained focused, especially in the first half.

“We played some brilliant basketball in stretches of both of the last two games, but in particular the first half tonight,” Vogel said. “I thought we had a great offensive motor, running the floor, crashing the boards, moving the basketball, good halfcourt pace.

“And our defense was really tight with our execution, containment and all those types of things. We know it’s hard to beat a team a second time in a row, and we came out with that sense of urgency to start the game.”

