Lakers Tips: How To Get Birthday Or Anniversary Messages Up At Crypto.com Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers allow fans to send birthday or anniversary greetings and messages on the in-arena dashboards during home games at Crypto.com Arena. Score big by surprising someone special in your life with a personalized scoreboard message.

The process is easy. Your custom messages will be posted on the six dashboards located between suite levels A&B. Messages begin displaying approximately 90 minutes before tip-off and will continue to run throughout the game with higher frequency in the pre-game period and first half of the game.

It will cost $50 per message although if you are a Season Ticket Member, Premier or Suite holder, the $50 fee will be waived if your request is submitted to your account rep.

Messages will not be displayed on the center videoboard

be displayed on the center videoboard Absolutely no marriage proposals will be accepted

will be accepted No cryptic messages or unusual nicknames are allowed

are allowed Messages are processed as they are received

Requests must include the game date and opponent

Messages are limited to two lines, 20 characters including spaces per line

Messages must be received in one of these formats: Happy Birthday John Happy Birthday John Doe Happy 16th Birthday John Happy 16th Birthday John Doe Happy Anniversary John and Jane Doe Happy 25th Anniversary John and Jane Doe

Requests must be submitted at least 48 hours in advance of the game

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday games, the request must be received by 12 p.m. PT on the Thursday prior to the event.

Official directions can be found here: Lakers Dash Board Message Guidelines

The Lakers request that you email Brian Davis at bdavis@la-lakers.com for any questions you have about the dashboard messages.

