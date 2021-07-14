Lakers Tips: How to Stream the NBA Championship Finals

Coverage of the entire Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns final series is being provided by ABC with streaming access to ESPN Plus and FuboTV. By way of winning the first two games at home, the Suns currently hold a two-games to one lead in the best of seven championship series. Milwaukee won Game #3 at home by a 120-100 margin. Game #4 is tipping off tonight in Milwaukee at 6:00 pm PST.

How to Stream the Suns vs Bucks

The 2021 NBA Finals are being shown exclusively on ABC, but that doesn’t mean cord-cutters are completely out of luck. ABC is readily available without having expensive cable packages and there are other ways to watch basketball on TV today.

ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is a solid plan to stream the NBA Finals. ESPN Plus offers the highest quality HD streaming to multiple platforms and devices, as well as directly to its native app. It includes the full ESPN full 30 for 30 libraries and connects to hundreds of live events sports events while offering select full game replays.

YouTube TV

With direct access to ABC, NBA TV, ESPN, and TNT, YouTube TV is all you’ll need for live NBA coverage and pre and post-game analytics of all the playoff games. YouTube TV is both app and browser-based, and streams in high definition.

Fubu TV

FuboTV is one of the more costly options available but it’s one of the only all-in-one solutions to watching the NBA playoffs. The sports-heavy streaming service connects subscribers to ESPN, TNT, NBC, and NBA TV and over 100 additional sports, news, and entertainment channels.

AT&T TV

Great for sports fans and channel flippers, AT&T TV provides access to ABC, ESPN, and TNT at its lowest tier level and the option to add NBA TV as part of its sports package and no longer requires a contract or a set-top box.

Hulu Plus

If you aren’t interested in NBA TV, Hulu is a cheaper option for the three main channels you’ll need for the playoffs: ABC, ESPN, and TNT. And for existing Hulu subscribers, the shift to Plus entails a coveted shift to no commercials and increased access to their extensive library.

NBA League Pass

If you are unable to watch live games then NBA League Pass is a great option. Finals games become available for streaming within three hours after the conclusion of each game. More importantly, NBA League Pass allows users to download the games to watch offline or keep for later viewing.

Suns vs Bucks: Channels and Schedule

Game #1: Suns 118, Bucks 105

Game #2: Suns 118, Bucks 108

Game #3: Bucks 120, Suns 100

Game #4: Wednesday, July 14, 6:00 PM PST on ABC

Game #5: Saturday, July 17, 6:00 PM PST on ABC*

Game #6: Tuesday, July 20, 6:00 PM PST on ABC*

Game #7: Thursday, July 22, 6:00 PM PST on ABC*