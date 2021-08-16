Lakers To Close Out Las Vegas Summer League Against Warriors On Tuesday Afternoon

The Las Vegas Summer League has quickly come and gone as this year’s season was shortened to just four regular-season games. There are no playoffs, as is usually the case, with the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings meeting in the championship game after both going undefeated.

As for all the other teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, they will still get one more game even though they aren’t competing for a championship.

The Lakers went 2-2 in their first four games despite having a roster full of undrafted players, beating the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers while losing to the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.

L.A.’s final game is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT as they will take on the Golden State Warriors on ESPN News, via the NBA Summer League official Twitter:

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 will culminate with a Championship Game between the Sacramento Kings and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6PM PT on ESPN. Full schedule for the final day of games below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/R9iHEd5rtK — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) August 16, 2021

The Warriors will be another tough test for the Lakers as they have two lottery picks in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody as well as some other experienced players like former Laker Gary Payton II. Just like the Lakers though the Warriors went 2-2 in their first four games.

For some Lakers players, this will be their last game to impress the front office as well as other front offices across the league in hopes of landing an NBA roster spot. The Lakers already gave out their two-way contracts to Austin Reaves and Joel Ayayi in addition to signing both Chaundee Brown and Mac McClung to Exhibit 10 contracts.

James makes fan’s day at Summer League

At the Lakers’ Summer League game against the Pistons on Friday night, current stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook attended the game in support of the players and organization.

James even made a young fan’s day by posing for a picture with him on his way out, which is exactly what the Summer League experience is all about.

