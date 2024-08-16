Lakers To Face Celtics & Warriors As Part Of NBA’s Annual ‘Rivalry Week’ For 2024-25 Season

As one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports, the Los Angeles Lakers will be heavily featured on primetime television during the 2024-25 season.

The NBA recently released the schedule for the upcoming regular season and the Lakers will be on national TV 39 times, nearly half of their games. This is the norm for Los Angeles who often finds itself at the center of attention no matter how well or poorly it’s playing.

The Lakers have decades of winning titles, though with the championships comes multiple rivals who have stood in their path. The Boston Celtics are the purple and gold’s nemesis as the two franchises have dueled numerous times in the Finals and are currently the leaders in Larry O’Brien Trophies. In recent years, the Golden State Warriors have also become a rival for Los Angeles due to their stars and playoff run-ins.

Part of the regular season schedule release was the announcement of the NBA’s ‘Rivalry Week’ which will take place from Tuesday, Jan. 21 to. Saturday, Jan. 25. For this year’s edition, Los Angeles will face off against Boston and Golden State, via NBA PR:

Classic and budding rivalries between teams and players will take center stage for the third annual NBA Rivals Week. Rivalries will be the focus of 10 nationally televised games across four networks over five days from Jan. 21-25. pic.twitter.com/xYLEfRhq5Z — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 15, 2024

The Lakers and Celtics will play on Thursday, Jan. 23, following the game between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks. They then will see the Warriors at the end of ‘Rivalry Week.’ All three of Boston, Golden State and Los Angeles are three of the league’s biggest markets and will definitely draw in viewers and ratings.

The Celtics, the reigning NBA Champions, will be on the road and will bring arguably the most talented roster with them. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday headline their team, though they also have Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis to support them.

In the other matchup, it will be a battle between the league’s faces in LeBron James and Stephen Curry, who just teamed up together on Team USA. Battles between the Lakers and Warriors have delivered from a drama and entertainment standpoint, and it’ll be fun to see them go up against each other again.

