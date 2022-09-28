Lakers To Host Fourth Annual Pride Night On Oct. 12 Against Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they will host their fourth annual Pride Night in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month.

This event will be taken place on Wednesday, Oct. 12, when the Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves at home in Crypto.com Arena. Every fan in attendance for the preseason game will receive a commemorative Lakers pride jersey.

Since 2018, the Lakers’ initiative to celebrate and honor those in the local and NBA community who work to advance awareness of LGBTQ+ history has been successful. A tradition that L.A has done for their Pride celebrations since the beginning was giving out the annual ‘Laces of Unity’ award.

This year, two-time Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy will receive the ‘Laces of Unity’ award in honor of his advocacy in the LGBTQ+ community and specifically the pride sports community.

Since this event occurs in the middle of the Lakers’ preseason, the team not only looks to find a rhythm to carry throughout the regular season, but also more opportunities like their Pride Night to continue to serve the community.

Fans interested in attending this special night can visit lakers.com/tickets to purchase tickets.

Lakers announce Ham’s coaching staff for 2022-23 season

One of the main storylines for Lakers fans to keep an eye on to start this season is how Darvin Ham fares in his first head coaching job.

Ham has emphasized defense, pace and toughness with the new-look Lakers, hopefully transforming them back into a defensive powerhouse, which will be no easy task.

To kick off NBA Media Day and the beginning of training camp, the Lakers have announced their coaching staff for the 2022-23 season to help Ham accomplish those goals. The list highlights veteran assistant coaches like former Atlanta Hawks coach Chris Jent, former Brooklyn Nets coach Jordan Ott and J.D. DuBois, who worked for the Detroit Pistons the past four seasons.

With training camp now underway, the new Lakers coaching staff now has the chance to start planting the winning seeds that the organization hopes to have in order to compete for a championship.

