Lakers To Reassess Uniform Schedule After Ditching City Edition Jerseys Against Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the NBA’s most iconic franchises, having won 17 titles and employing some of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

The Lakers are also one of the most recognizable brands in the NBA as their patented purple and gold colorways shine bright on the hardwood. Los Angeles’ color scheme matches the Hollywood vibe they’ve embraced over the years, which makes designing new jerseys challenging as their classic look is timeless.

Over the years, Los Angeles has debuted several new jerseys for their City Edition collection and this year’s version features a revamped purple colorway with the words “Lake Show” across the chest. While the design is appealing, the team has not seen much success wearing them as they’ve compiled a 1-9 record.

The Lakers were scheduled to wear the City Edition uniforms against the New York Knicks on Saturday night, but the players voted to wear their “Statement Edition” jerseys instead. Following the decision, the team will now reconsider their uniform schedule for the rest of the regular season, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“The team is scheduled to wear the Lake Show uniforms seven more times this season after Saturday. A Lakers source told ESPN that the team will reassess its uniform schedule during the upcoming NBA All-Star break.”

Head coach JJ Redick didn’t seem to think the “City Edition” jerseys mattered in terms of the Lakers’ performance and said he isn’t concerned with what they ultimately wear:

“I’m just hopeful that we’re wearing matching jerseys and matching shorts,” Lakers coach JJ Redick cracked before the game. “I don’t really care what color the jerseys are.”

The fanbase had grown weary of games Los Angeles wore the “City” jerseys as they almost always resulted in a loss, and it sounds like the players themselves are buying into the potential jinx. It’s silly to think that a team’s uniform can dictate wins and losses, but the Lakers did manage to win against the Knicks after wearing their “Statement” jerseys.

It’s unlikely that the team stops wearing the “City” jerseys entirely the rest of the way, though that number will likely come in much fewer than seven.

Games Lakers are scheduled to wear City Edition uniforms

Look at their current uniform schedule, the Lakers are expected to wear their City Edition uniforms in the following games: Feb. 6 against the Golden State Warriors, Feb. 19 against the Charlotte Hornets, Feb. 27 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, March 6 against the New York Knicks, March 26 against the Indiana Pacers, March 31 against the Houston Rockets, April 3 against the Warriors and April 9 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!