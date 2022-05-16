Lakers To Take On Heat & Warriors In California Classic Summer League In July

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they will again be participating in the annual California Classic Summer League this year.

The event, which was previously hosted by the Sacramento Kings, will be hosted by the Golden State Warriors this year at the Chase Center in San Francisco. This marks the fourth straight year the event is taking place and just like the previous three years, it will be the Lakers, Kings, Warriors and Miami Heat that will be participating.

L.A. will play in two games before heading to Las Vegas for the official NBA Summer League. They will take on the Heat on Saturday, July 2 at 2 p.m. PT and then will finish against the Warriors on Sunday, July 3 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets will officially go on sale through the Chase Center website on May 16 at 4 p.m. PT, for those that are looking to purchase.

As for who will be playing for the Lakers this summer, that remains to be seen considering the organization does not have any picks in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The Lakers did not have any picks last year either, although they still put together a roster that had some quality undrafted free agents such as Austin Reaves, Mac McClung, Joel Ayayi, Chaundee Brown, Trevelin Queen and more.

Reaves and McClung are still with the Lakers, so it’s possible that they and others like Mason Jones and Jay Huff play in Summer League. Reaves is probably the most unlikely of that bunch considering how much NBA experience he has under his belt.

Lakers beginning pre-draft workouts

One thing that is for sure is that the Lakers’ front office and scouting department will leave no stone unturned when looking for talent.

With that being said, they have already begun pre-draft workouts, bringing in six prospects to get a look at them ahead of the upcoming draft. With still a month to go until draft day, the Lakers will likely conduct a number of other workouts to get a look at as many prospects as possible in order to fill out that Summer League roster.

