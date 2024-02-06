Lakers To Wear Black Mamba Uniforms Against Nuggets After Kobe Bryant Statue Unveiling

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they will wear their Black Mamba uniforms, co-designed by Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant, on Feb. 8, 2024, at home versus the Denver Nuggets. The game is following the unveiling of Bryant’s statue at Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena, set to take place that afternoon.

The Lakers originally debuted the Black Mamba uniform’s as the team’s first City Edition uniforms in 2017-18. The jerseys were inspired by Bryant after his legendary career with the Lakers.

The Black Mamba uniforms feature a snakeskin-like black print and drop shadows on the jersey numbers, a nod to a detail from the Lakers uniforms from Bryant’s rookie season in 1996-97. The unforms also include an “LA 24” on the belt and the Nos. 8 and 24 under the flap of each leg of the shorts.

Bryant designed the uniforms for maximum playing capabilities, which is why the players have loved them so much over the years. The Lakers first wore the Black Mamba uniforms on Jan. 26, 2018, and donned the jerseys once again during the 2020 NBA Playoffs after Kobe’s tragic passing earlier that year.

During that playoff run, the Lakers only lost one game in the Black Mamba uniforms, serving as a good luck charm during the organization’s 17th championship run.

By bringing back the uniforms, the Lakers are finding another way to honor Bryant on his special day that will be filled with memorable tributes. During his 20 seasons with the Lakers, Kobe was an 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA Champion. He will be the seventh Laker to be commemorated with a statue, joining Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West and Chick Hearn.

Kobe Bryant statue unveiling details from Lakers

Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant’s statue unveiling on Thursday will not be open to the public.

However, per the Lakers, fans are encouraged to watch the unveiling of the Bryant statue live on Spectrum SportsNet with coverage starting at 3 p.m. PT. Public access to Star Plaza will be restricted Feb. 8 due to event staging and load out. Pedestrian access on Chick Hearn Court is expected to open Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. for fans interested in viewing the statue on Star Plaza. Chick Hearn Court will remain closed to all vehicle access through Saturday, Feb. 10.

Regardless, Thursday is expected to be a memorable day for everyone, capped off with a Western Conference Finals rematch with the Lakers wearing Black Mamba uniforms against the defending champion Nuggets.

