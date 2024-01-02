Lakers Trade Rumors: 76ers Not Viewed As Good Fit For Bulls’ Zach LaVine

Trade season is here which means there are bound to be a lot of rumors floating around the NBA. The biggest name being mentioned so far has been Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat all being mentioned as potential landing spots for the two-time All-Star.

With the Bulls surging in his absence due to injury, it seems more and more likely that LaVine will be moved soon and the Lakers continue to be the favorite to land him in the eyes of many, especially with the team struggling throughout December. But the 76ers reportedly are being mentioned as well.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the 76ers continue to be mentioned as a real suitor for LaVine although they are prioritizing a two-way player first and foremost:

The 76ers continue to be mentioned as a potential suitor for Chicago’s Zach LaVine. Based on my conversations at the G League Showcase, I continue to believe they shouldn’t be. League sources say that Philadelphia, if it indeed makes an in-season trade with the assets received in the Halloween deal that sent James Harden to the LA Clippers, is still prioritizing a two-way player … as well as a move that does not limit its future optionality.

LaVine remains out for the time being due to a foot injury but has begun practicing and is nearing a return. While there are some flaws in his game, his talent remains immense and it makes sense why teams like the Lakers and 76ers are at least considering a move to acquire him.

At his best, LaVine is a phenomenal offensive talent with the ability to attack the rim and finish strong, while also shooting around 38 percent from 3-point range for his career. His ability to create and stretch the floor potentially could give a major boost to the offense of whichever team brings him in, whether it is the Lakers, 76ers or anyone else.

His injury issues and defensive lapses remain a concern as is his contract. LaVine has two more guaranteed years remaining on his deal after this year at around $43 and $46 million as well as a player option for the 2026-27 season at just under $49 million. Committing to that level of money would be a tough pill to swallow and the Lakers and 76ers will have to determine whether he is worth that.

Lakers prioritizing speed and athleticism at trade deadline

Despite those concerns, LaVine does fit the type of player that the Lakers are reportedly eyeing as the trade deadline approaches.

Recent reports stated that speed and athleticism are a priority for the Lakers at the deadline as the team prefers to get out in transition. LaVine undoubtedly checks both of those boxes, but he will be costly to acquire so the Lakers will weigh all their options.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!