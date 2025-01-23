Lakers Trade Rumors: Asking Price For Jazz’s Walker Kessler Is ‘Really High’

With the NBA trade deadline just around the corner, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to improve the roster.

While the Lakers currently are tied for fifth in a loaded Western Conference, everyone knows some roster upgrades are necessary if they want to compete for a championship.

One of the Lakers’ biggest needs is the center position as they have largely failed to address it since they won the championship in 2020. Outside of Anthony Davis, both Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood are undersized and have struggled to stay healthy over the last two seasons.

If the Lakers want to add a rim-protecting center, perhaps the best one out there who could be available is Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz. The Lakers have unsurprisingly been linked to Kessler for a while and continue to inquire about him, although Shams Charania reported on ESPN’s First Take that the asking price is very high:

“That team that they had that won the championship in 2019-20, how do you get back to that model? And that includes finding a center, and the Lakers have been active in that trade market to go find a center in the marketplace. Every time they call on Walker Kessler in Utah, that asking price is really high so that front office is trying to make calls and doing its due diligence, but at the end of the day, it takes two teams to tango and they have not been able to find deals as of yet.”

In 34 games for the Jazz this season, Kessler is averaging 11.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. He is one of the premiere rebounders and shot blockers in the game and at just 23 years of age, it is no surprise that the price tag would be high to acquire him.

Recent reports have indicated that the Jazz dealing Kessler before the deadline is unlikely, which is why they can afford to put a high asking price on him.

The Lakers have two first-round picks they can trade before the deadline. It’s hard to imagine that they would be willing to include both for just Kessler, but they may also be interested in other Jazz players like Collin Sexton or Jordan Clarkson as well.

Perhaps the Lakers can tempt the Jazz by lifting the protections on the 2027 first-round pick they already owe them and put a package together that works for both parties, but barring an overpay from Pelinka, L.A. may have to look elsewhere for center upgrades.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis pushing Lakers to make trades

The Lakers have already made one trade by acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets. More moves are necessary though and recent reports have indicated that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are pushing the front office to get something done.

