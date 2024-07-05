Lakers Trade Rumors: Bucks Asking For First-Round Pick For Brook Lopez

One of the additions the Los Angeles Lakers seemingly wanted to make this offseason was a big, physical center who could help ease the load off of superstar big man Anthony Davis. The team has been unable to add that piece so far this summer, but one name who could be a possibility is Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez.

Lopez checks a lot of boxes as a true center who can bang down low and is one of the best rim protectors in the league. He also fits offensively due to his ability to stretch the floor, shooting better than 35% from deep in each of the last three seasons. The Lakers trying to acquire him would make a lot of sense, but the Bucks reportedly have a high asking price to move off the big man.

According to Gery Woelfel of Woelfelspressbox.com, the Bucks are open to dealing Lopez but want a first-round pick in return which teams are hesitant to do:

Sources claim the Bucks are still very receptive to trading veteran Brook Lopez, but the Bucks' asking price of a first-round draft pick for a 36-year-old center with a $23M contract is too rich. — Gery Woelfel (@GeryWoelfel) July 5, 2024

As Woelfel noted, Lopez’s age and decent-sized contract, which is in its final year, make moving a first-round pick for him a tough pill to swallow. Especially for the Lakers, who would also have to give up rotation pieces in order to make salaries match, adding in a first-rounder is just too much.

If the Bucks are insistent on moving Lopez perhaps that price could come down in time, but if they are content with keeping him around for that final year, they are going to want a decent haul for someone who has been crucial to their success.

Whether the Lakers would ultimately cave and give the Bucks what they want remains to be seen. The franchise has said they want to make moves to improve the roster, but Lopez is a short-term answer that won’t vault them to championship contention. Giving away multiple future assets for that simply wouldn’t make a lot of sense for the Lakers or any number of teams around the NBA.

Lakers have shown ‘little recent interest’ in Trae Young

Another potential trade the Lakers could make this summer would be for Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young, but talks have cooled off significantly between the two sides.

The Lakers have reportedly shown ‘little recent interest’ in Young. The report noted that this could change if the Hawks were to lower their asking price, but the market overall for Young is cold right now.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!