Lakers Trade Rumors: Cavaliers ‘Optimistic’ Donovan Mitchell Will Sign Extension

This offseason could potentially see some All-Star level players moved via trade and the Los Angeles Lakers are sure to explore those possibilities. One name that has been floated around for some time now is Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

Once the Cavaliers were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, rumors immediately began surfacing about the possibility of a Mitchell trade this summer and whether or not he would want to stay in Cleveland. But lately, the prevailing theory is that Mitchell is indeed happy in Cleveland and is more likely to sign an extension to remain there.

And likely to the dismay of the Lakers and many other teams who had their eyes on a potential deal, the Cavaliers remain optimistic that Mitchell will sign an extension. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Cavaliers even believe the firing of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will help its chances of keeping Mitchell in Cleveland:

The Cavaliers, though, continue to insist privately — and GM Koby Altman essentially said so publicly at a Friday news conference to address Bickerstaff’s dismissal — that they are optimistic about Mitchell signing the new deal, which technically can’t be discussed until after the Finals. Part of Cleveland’s calculus when it came to firing Bickerstaff was the belief that it will enhance its chances of retaining Mitchell.

Mitchell showed through the playoffs that he is one of the best perimeter scorers in the league, hence why the Lakers and many other teams would love it if he were to be available this offseason. The Lakers reportedly have an offer ready if that time comes, but it continues to feel as if that won’t be the case.

In fairness, there has never been anything from the Mitchell camp to suggest he wasn’t happy in Cleveland, but rather a belief that he ultimately wanted to be in a bigger market such as Los Angeles or New York.

Things can always change and the offseason isn’t even fully upon us just yet, but by the looks of things, the Lakers will have to look elsewhere if they hope to make a trade for a third superstar.

Magic could be only suitor for Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell

Of course the Lakers have their own players that they must make a decision on as well with one of the most notable being point guard D’Angelo Russell, who broke the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season.

Russell is expected to opt out and become an unrestricted free agent, but the market for him may not be as lucrative as he hopes. A recent report suggested that the Orlando Magic may be interested, but aside from that there aren’t many suitors who would be willing to pay big money for the guard.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!