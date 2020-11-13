Lakers Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Point Of Interest

The next week in the NBA figures to be an absolute mad dash to put together championship contending rosters. The league’s transaction window is slated to open either Nov. 15 or 16, the Draft will occur two or three days later on Nov. 18, and free agency will begin just 48 hours after that on Nov. 20.

There are plenty of teams that figure to be active in the next week, including the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. Rumors have been constantly flying around in recent days, surrounding some of the league’s biggest names like Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, and many more.

The Lakers reportedly have had their eye on DeRozan in particular, a large part of a flurry of moves that San Antonio could possibly make, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

The Spurs are up to something. League sources say they’re shopping point guard Patty Mills, with teams such as the Bucks and Sixers expressing interest. A deal with Philadelphia would probably bring back Josh Richardson, league sources say. They’re also looking to unload LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan; I’ve heard the Lakers have interest in acquiring DeRozan (for Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green), and as mentioned, the Warriors may want Aldridge.

Trading away Patty Mills, DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge would signal the beginning of a complete rebuild by the Spurs, with Kyle Kuzma and Josh Richardson as the main starting points, as well as two lottery picks.

It would be out of character for the Spurs, as they just missed the playoffs this past season for the first time since 1997. However, with the Western Conference being as good as it is, with legitimately 12 to 13 teams vying for playoff spots, the Spurs may look to plan for the future.

As for the Lakers, trading for DeRozan is certainly not the perfect fit, but playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis can bring out the best in everyone.

Lakers reportedly interested in Serge Ibaka

Another name that has been tied to the Lakers in recent weeks in Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka. He may have to take a pay cut to join L.A., but the prospect of helping the Lakers win back-to-back championships could be enough to sway him.

Ibaka would be floor spacing and a skilled offensive attack with him, as well as the ability to take some pressure off of Davis defensively during the regular season.

