Lakers Trade Rumors: Interest In Centers Like Steven Adams & Robert Williams

The Los Angeles Lakers already had a need at center and it is even more pressing now with the team trading away Anthony Davis in the blockbuster deal that landed them Luka Doncic. Many are expecting Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office to add a big man before the upcoming trade deadline, but that may be easier said than done.

Pelinka has already spoken about the trade market for centers being ‘very dry’ right now and said a move is more likely to happen in the offseason because of it. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t making an effort to bring in a big body.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers have had talks with the Houston Rockets about veteran Steven Adams, but the two sides remain far apart on a deal:

League sources say the Lakers have had talks with Houston about 31-year-old big man Steven Adams (who is on an expiring deal worth $12.6 million). And while the two sides have been significantly apart, with no signs that a deal will actually get done, those talks offers some clarity as to what Pelinka has been thinking here.

Adams is well known as a big, physical presence in the paint who understands his role and plays it perfectly. As a screen-setter, rebounder and overall paint presence Adams would be an ideal addition. But it is unclear what the Rockets are looking for in return and Pelinka is going to be very careful about giving up too much in a deal.

But Adams isn’t the only target as the Lakers are reportedly also interested Portland Trail Blazers big man Robert Williams:

The Lakers are known to have interest in Portland’s Robert Williams as well. The 27-year-old is signed through next season ($12.4 million this season, $13.2 million next).

Williams is undersized as a true center, but he is an excellent rebounder and weakside shot blocker who would help this team defensively. He has been great when healthy, but has struggled to stay on the court for the majority of his career.

Pelinka and the Lakers front office know the Lakers have a big need up front, and are looking to fix it, but whether they will be able to do so is unclear. But the work is being put in at the very least.

The big question for the Lakers at the moment is when Luka Doncic will make his debut for the team and Rob Pelinka spoke on the plan going forward.

Pelinka deemed Doncic as day-to-day right now. Doncic and his personal medical team will work directly with the Lakers staff and the guard will participate in 5-on-5 drills on Wednesday. Doncic himself also expressed optimism about his overall health and recovery from the calf strain, which he has had issues with throughout his career, adding that he has taken the time to ensure he is 100% recovered for the first time.

