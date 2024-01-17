Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Attended Playoff Game With Interest In Reunion With LeBron James But Now Happy With Mavericks

With the trade deadline approaching, there remains a ton of rumors about potential moves the Los Angeles Lakers could make. One that had been rumored for years was the idea of trading for talented point guard Kyrie Irving, reuniting him with former teammate LeBron James.

When Irving was a member of the Brooklyn Nets, the Lakers had discussions on a potential deal, but the two sides were unable to come together with Brooklyn ultimately trading him to the Dallas Mavericks. Irving was also a free agent this past summer but chose to re-sign with Dallas.

But there was some belief that Irving could join the Lakers this past offseason, especially after he was spotted courtside at the Lakers’ playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies. And according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Irving was in attendance with intentions on making it clear that he was open to a reunion with LeBron:

Irving lives in Los Angeles in the offseason, and he had an open calendar after the Dallas Mavericks failed to make the playoffs. But he was also about to become a free agent, and according to sources close to him, Irving had a strong interest in reuniting with James — the man he’d won an NBA championship with as Cavaliers back in 2016 — either in Los Angeles or Dallas. Irving was there, sources close to him say, to send that very message.

How the Lakers would have made that work is unclear as they didn’t have the salary cap space to sign him a big contract outright, but the idea of Irving with James and Anthony Davis in a Lakers uniform is something many dream of.

In fact, some may hope it’s still a possibility as the Lakers look to make a move at the trade deadline, but according to Shelburne, Irving won’t be that move as he is now content where he is:

Outside of an All-Star Game, that’s likely the way it will stay between James and Irving. By all accounts, Irving is happy in Dallas and with the way he has been received.

The Lakers had the chance to acquire Irving but felt what the Nets were asking for was just too much and chose a different option. Maybe they would choose differently if they could go back in time, but with that being impossible, the front office will continue to search for the right answer to turn this season around.

‘Zero percent chance’ Lakers trade for Bulls guard Zach LaVine

Another All-Star guard whom the Lakers have been linked to is Zach LaVine. The Chicago Bulls are apparently looking to move on from him and the skillset fits what the Lakers are in need of, but it sounds as if that is no longer a possibility.

The latest intel suggested that there is a ‘zero percent chance’ the Lakers trade for LaVine who, despite his talent, has a long injury history and has not shown the desire to defend on a consistent level.

