Lakers Trade Rumors: Myles Turner Has ‘Rebuffed’ Pacers Contract Extension Offers

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, one of the teams that could be active is the Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s no secret that the Lakers only have their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to offer and reports have indicated that they will only trade them if it’s a deal that vaults them to contender status.

For a while it looked like that was impossible, but the Lakers’ play has improved in recent weeks as they have now won four straight games. In a weak Western Conference, the Lakers are right in the thick of the postseason race despite their poor start to the season and may indeed be a move or two away from becoming contenders.

One of the Lakers’ potential trade targets for a while now has been Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. As a shot-blocker that can also stretch the floor, Turner would be an ideal fit next to Anthony Davis.

The Pacers have been playing better than expected though, which has even led to Turner having extension talks with the organization. The center is having a career-year and would like to cash in whether it’s with an extension or free agency this offseason.

Despite the Pacers’ efforts to lock him down though, NBA insider Marc Stein is reporting that those talks don’t seem to be going anywhere:

Myles Turner, to this point, has rebuffed Indiana’s contract extension offers, league sources say.

If Turner is unwilling to sign an extension with the Pacers then they will surely look to trade him before the deadline since they don’t want to lose him for nothing in free agency in the offseason.

In 34 games this season, Turner is averaging 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while shooting 38% from 3 on 3.8 attempts per game.

If the Lakers do have interest in Turner then perhaps they could revisit trade talks from the summer. Reports indicated that Indiana was willing to trade both Turner and Buddy Hield to the Lakers if they included both of their first-rounder picks. Turner will surely have other suitors though if he is being shopped, so it will be interesting to see if Rob Pelinka is willing to get in a bidding war for his services.

Lakers to hold workout for Cousins

Perhaps some insight into what the Lakers will be looking for at the trade deadline, the team reportedly plans to work out free agent center DeMarcus Cousins this upcoming week.

The Lakers have lacked size so far this season so it’s not a surprise, but if they are unable to land Turner then Cousins may be their solution.

