Lakers Trade Rumors: ‘Offers Aren’t Pouring In’ For Pistons’ Jerami Grant

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching and one of the biggest names who has been rumored as potentially being moved is Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. The versatile forward has proven to be a positive force on both offense and defense and the Los Angeles Lakers are one of many teams to be rumored to be interested in him.

In fact, it was even reported that the Lakers made an offer to the Pistons for Grant. As it stands though, that offer wasn’t enough to get the deal done, at least not yet.

Grant still has yet to be moved and it looks like the market on the Pistons forward is slowing down. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, there are very few real offers coming in for Grant at this time:

Now, in regard to Grant and the trade market, I’ve gathered that the offers aren’t pouring in right now. The majority of the chatter and interest you’ve heard in regard to Grant are more conversations than anything concrete. I do expect that to change as the deadline gets closer, but as of now, from my understanding, not many formal offers have been placed in front of Detroit.

As Edwards noted, this is likely to change once the Feb. 10 trade deadline nears. Teams can become more desperate and willing to add things to a deal that they were unwilling to do so before. Additionally, the goals of teams change as well, injuries can happen, and overall there are plenty of factors that change things.

The Lakers are obviously limited in what they can offer as the Anthony Davis trade cost them a ton of draft picks and the Russell Westbrook trade took away their other tradable contracts necessary to match salaries. Most of the Lakers’ money is tied into the contracts of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis with Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn the only other players not on minimum deals.

Grant’s name will still be one to watch in the coming weeks, but whether he is moved remains to be seen. Regardless, the Lakers will continue to explore every way possible to improve their team this season.

Lakers offer trade package featuring Horton-Tucker for Grant

With the Lakers having minimal options to offer in a deal, they put together what is basically their best trade package possible that doesn’t include one of their superstars.

The Lakers reportedly offered Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and their 2027 first-round pick in a deal for Grant, but that has not gotten the job done to this point.

