Lakers Trade Rumors: Raptors’ Bruce Brown Likely To Be Dealt This Summer

When building around superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it is important to find the right role players who can support them. The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying to do that and one person who has long been on their radar is Toronto Raptors wing Bruce Brown.

Last offseason, the Lakers hoped to sign Brown after he played a big role in the Denver Nuggets eliminating them on their way to the 2023 NBA Championship, but he would sign with the Indiana Pacers instead. And ever since then, the Lakers have remained interested in bringing him in via trade.

Brown was dealt to the Raptors during the season and now that the offseason is getting started, there is a chance he could be on the move again. According to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, it is believed that the Raptors will likely pick up Brown’s option and then trade him this summer:

The Raptors have until June 29 (two days after the draft) to exercise an option on the $23 million (U.S.) he’s owed next season — a valuable expiring contract to put on the market. The sense from a handful of league sources is that the Raptors are likely to pick up the option, then turn around and deal Brown quickly rather than wait until the 2025 trade deadline.

The Lakers reportedly were engaged in talks with the Raptors about Brown during last season’s trade deadline, but the asking price was too high. Now armed with multiple first-round picks this summer, the Lakers could perhaps circle back to the Raptors if there is still interest.

It would make sense if there was as Brown is an extremely versatile role player who thrives on defense and doing the dirty work. He is an excellent rebounder for his size and has proven he can deliver on the NBA’s biggest stages.

There are a lot of roads the Lakers could go down this summer and if the team doesn’t land another big star via trade, adding a top-tier role player in a lesser deal could be the way to go, and pay big dividends.

Lakers prefer Donovan Mitchell to Trae Young as potential third star?

If the Lakers are looking to make a huge trade for a big star, a couple of names mentioned as possibilities are Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. And the Lakers reportedly have a preference.

The latest rumors stated that the Lakers would prefer Mitchell to Young as the team’s potential third star. However recent reports have hinted at Mitchell staying with Cleveland and even signing an extension, so the Lakers may have to look elsewhere in that regard.

