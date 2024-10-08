Lakers Unveil 2024-25 City Edition Uniforms & Court

The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled their City Edition uniform for the 2024-25 season along with their first City Edition court. A previous version of the uniforms were leaked a few weeks ago.

The Lakers will debut the new uniforms and court on Nov. 21 when they host the Orlando Magic.

Per the press release from the team, this season’s City Edition design is inspired by the team’s storied reputation as a franchise that does more than win. “The Lakers personality is front and center with ‘Lake Show’ featured across the uniform chest for the first time in team history.”

Additionally, design details throughout the uniform give a nod to the connections between the team and the city and what the Lakers were destined to become: a world-class show that wins basketball games on the brightest stage in the center of Los Angeles.

The team is calling these City Edition uniforms “California Destiny,” which builds on their 2023-24 “California Dream” City Edition uniform that celebrated the franchise’s beginning in Los Angeles. Per the press release, the “California Destiny” progresses the story to recognize what the team has become: a combination of elite basketball IQ and electrifying presentation.

These mark the first color progression uniform the Lakers have worn with a gradient from black to purple that represents the team’s 65-year evolution in Los Angeles. The trim lining the uniform transitions through various shades of purple with each player’s uniform featuring its own distinct gradient trim.

More details include the drop shadow on the current uniform being paired with jersey numbers, mirroring the same style from the team’s 1999-2017 jersey, a period that saw the organization win five championships. The gold satin twill bordering the numbers portrays the bright lights on the Lakers home court.

City Edition jerseys and apparel will be available in store and online Nov. 14.

Lakers also unveil first City Edition Court

For the first time, the Lakers have also unveiled a City Edition court to go along with the uniforms

The court features the uniform’s gradient effect along its perimeter, 17 stars across the sideline and the official L.A. logo midcourt with “Lake Show” displayed at each baseline.

